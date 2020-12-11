UA Cossatot goes virtual for Dec. 19 graduation

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, UA Cossatot felt that it would be safest for the college’s graduates, their families, and the UA Cossatot staff to cancel the face to face ceremonies scheduled for Dec. 11.

A virtual ceremony will be streamed on the college’s Facebook page on Friday, Dec. 18. More details will follow and be made available on UA Cossatot’s website under Student Life.

If you are a Fall 2020, Summer 2020, or Spring 2020 graduate, UA Cossatot would like to invite you to participate in the virtual ceremony. To participate in the virtual ceremony, please e-mail a photo of yourself for the ceremony to UA Cossatot’s Vice-Chancellor of Academics, Dr. Ashley Aylett to aaylett@cccua.edu or text the picture to 870-584-1124.

If you would prefer your photo be taken on campus, visit the Nashville Front desk, Ashdown front desk, or Ben Renfrow at the De Queen Campus.

Leather bound diploma covers that are handed out during graduation ceremonies will be available at each campus for graduates to pick up if they would like one. Actual diplomas will arrive in mid-January so students are encouraged to continue checking their college e-mail for details on receiving their actual diploma.

