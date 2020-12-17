Home Breaking News Top firemen in Nashville, Murfreesboro recognized Breaking News Top firemen in Nashville, Murfreesboro recognized By Nashville News Leader - December 17, 2020 30 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Nashville firefighter Zachary Miller (right) accepts the Fireman of the Year Award from Nashville Fire Chief Justin Thornton. Josh Hoover (center) was named the Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue Department’s Fireman of the Year for 2020, as presented by Assistant Fire Chief Ricky Branch and Fire Chief Randy Lamb. Murfreesboro police officer Micah S. Brown (right), who is also a member of the fire department, received a special plaque from Fire Chief and Police Chief Randy Lamb for graduating from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy on Nov. 23. Nashville Fire Chief Justin Thornton presented a 25-year pin and retirement plaque to Hayden Worthington at left). Like this:Like Loading... Related