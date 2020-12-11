T-shirt order deadline Dec. 15 for trooper benefit

The fundraiser for a local Arkansas State Trooper recently diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, continues this week with a deadline to order special T-shirts of Dec. 15.

Trooper Mason Glasgow, 33, of Dierks will be the beneficiary of a two-part fund-raising campaign. Special T-shirts in Glasgow’s honor are being sold right now.

The shirts have a hashtag of #Masonsmuscles and are $20 dollars each for youth through adult extra large sizes; adult 2x and 3xl sizes are $23 dollars each; and larger shirts may also be ordered at a cost of $25 dollars each.

To place a shirt order, text Lesley Simmons at (870) 557-1936 or Lindsey Stokes at (870) 557-1913.

Payment is available through Paypal, cash or check. Dec. 15 is the deadline to order a shirt.

The second portion of the fundraising effort for Glasgow will be a dinner and auction Saturday, Jan. 9 at the Mountain View Baptist Church and Umpire Fire Department, both located on U.S. Highway 278 South of Umpire.

The dinner will start at 5:00 followed by the auction.

