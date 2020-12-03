Pike County to welcome Santa Dec. 5

Santa Claus will make an appearance in Murfreesboro on the Pike County Courthouse Square at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced at the event.

Children will line up to wave at Santa — no direct contact this year — and are asked to bring their letters of Christmas wishes to drop off at the event.

Students at Murfreesboro and Delight Elementaries as well as ABC, CADC and First Christian Church preschools will be provided a letter for use next week at school. There will be age based boxes for attendees to deposit the letters at the event in a safe fashion, and an envelope will be provided that will ask for the child’s name, age and phone number.

Letters for students that don’t have theirs will be available at the event as well.

In addition, attendees who deposit letters will be entered into a drawing for one of six age appropriate bicycles. Two small, medium and large bikes will be drawn for after the event, and do not need to be present to win.

Santa’s helpers will pass out the traditional bags of fruit and candy to the children at the event.

The event is co-sponsored by the City of Murfreesboro and the Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce.

