Obituary: Verna Lee Bevill Barnes, 88, of Russellville

Verna Lee Bevill Barnes, age 88, of Russellville, Ark., passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. She was born March 24, 1932 in Howard County, Ark., the daughter of the late Fawny and Davie (Click) Bevill.

Ms. Barnes was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of First Baptist Church, Russellville. She was retired from the Arkansas Gazette, Little Rock, Ark., where she was employed as a printer and computer programmer.

Survivors are numerous cousins, and nieces and nephews by marriage.

A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in the Bluff Springs Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Building Fund, First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 36, Russellville, AR 72811.

