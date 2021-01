Taylor Markell Parker, 57, of Mineral Springs died Dec 14,2020.

He was a US Navy veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Janice Parker, and a sister, Renne Ward.

Survivors include: his wife Teresa Parker; a son, Joshua Parker of Mineral Springs; a daughter, April Friend and husband Chase of Mineral Springs; also grandchildren.

No formal funeral arraignments at this time. Cremation arraignments under the direction of Legacy Funeral Care and Cremations of Hope.

