Obituary: Robert Dale Fatherree, 75, of Nashville

Robert Dale Fatherree, 75 of Nashville, Ark.,, passed away, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at his home in Nashville with his family by his side.

He was born Nov. 28, 1945, in Nashville to the late Luther and Ruby Cook Fatherree.

Robert was a retired truck driver of 60 plus years and had a love for classic cars. He loved his kids and grandkids with all his heart.

He always was a loyal friend and had a smile for everyone he met.

Preceding Robert in death waere his parents; his wife of over 49 years, Shirley Fatherree; a sister, Shirley Fatherree Hale; and brothers Luther Ray Fatherree and Aubrey Fatherree.

His survivors include: a special loving friend, Clara Harwell; son Randy and wife Nita of Nashville; son Tony and wife Lisa Fatherree of Nashville; daughter, Stacy and husband John Middleton of Nashville; daughter, Christy and husband Jody Young of Nashville; and son Eric Fatherree.

Also, grandchildren Justin Todd Cooley, Colby Vasseau, Jenny Marie Whitehead, Kelsey Holder, Kelly Fatherree, Brittany Dunn, Abbey Fatherree, J.R. Middleton, Rhett Young, and Wyatt Young; eight great-grandchildren; brothers Charles Fatherree of Mineral Springs, Terry Fatherree of Nashville, Larry Don Fatherree of Mineral Springs; sisters Sandra Couch of Nashville, and Freda Morris of West Plains, Mo. A large host of other family and friends.

Graveside services were Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bluff Springs Cemetery with Bro. Joe Kelly officiating.

A come and go viewing was held Saturday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home. Covid rules will be in effect by wearing a face covering or social Distancing.

