Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ Simpkins, 71, Mineral Springs

Robert “Bob” Simpkins, age 71, of Mineral Springs, Ark., passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020,in Nashville. He was born on July 1, 1949 to the late James A. Simpkins and Betty Joyce Lambreth.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include: his stepmother, Jo Simpkins; two brothers, Roy Simpkins, Sr., and wife Connie of Mineral Springs, and James M. Simpkins and wife Linda of Irving, Texas; a sister, Marnell Pierce and husband Bobby of Mineral Springs; five nephews, Roy Simpkins, Jr., and wife Laura, Salvatore Simpkins, Chad Pierce and wife Shelley, Ferris Simpkins, and Scott Simpkins; niece Christi Stinnett and husband Cris as well as other family and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...