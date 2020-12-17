Obituary: Rev. John W. Hilbert, 78, of Dierks

Rev. John Wendell Gilbert, 78, of Dierks, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Little Rock.

He was born Oct. 27, 1942, in Dierks, the son of the late Robert Wendell and Marie Louis Eudy Gilbert.

He was a logger and minister for more than 40 years. He was a lifelong member of the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church near Dierks where he was a pastor for more than 25 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Lee Von Gilbert.

He is survived by: his wife of 59 years, Jenice Pulliam Gilbert; three sons, Ronald Gilert and wife, Kim, Jimmy Gilbert and wife, Lana, and Johnny Dean Gilbert and wife, Betty, all of Dierks; four brothers, Larry Gilbert and Richard Gilbert of Lockesburg, and Ronnie Gilbert and Dwayne Gilbert of Dierks; a sister, Mary “Missy” Shepherd of Dierks; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church with Gary Welch and Archie Phillips officiating. Burial followed at Sunshine Cemetery in Dierks, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

Like this: Like Loading...