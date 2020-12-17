Obituary: Rebecca ‘Becky’ Lay, 73, of Little Rock

Rebecca Lay (Becky), age 73, of Little Rock, went to be with her Lord Dec. 11, 2020. Becky was born Dec. 10, 1947, in Nashville, Ark., where she grew up surrounded by loving parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Hazel Lay of Nashville. The granddaughter of C.A. and Beulah Reeves and Augustus and Essie Lay.

Becky graduated from Nashville High School in 1965 as an honor graduate. She attended St. Vincent Infirmary School of Nursing, where she graduated in January 1969 as a RN. After she worked at St. Vincent for several years, Becky attended school to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. She practiced anesthesia at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock for 31 years, until she retired in October 2006.

She was very active in her church (Faith United Methodist Church) for years, having served on Finance, Trustees, Catering, Memorial and the Administrative Board.

Becky was preceded in death by her companion, Lynn Hammack.

She is survived by her family: niece, Diana (Lonnie) Smith of Montgomery Texas, nephew, Mark (Toni) Warr of San Antonio Texas, niece, Melinda (John) Purcell of Alvin, Texas, several cousins, many friends and great nieces and nephew.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 9820 W. Markham, Little Rock, Arkansas 72205.

“For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to revealed to us.” Romans 8:18 .

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Roller-Chenal Funeral Home Chapel, 13801 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, AR 72211. Burial to follow at Forrest Hills Memorial Park, Alexander, AR. Family will receive friends at the service.

We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.

