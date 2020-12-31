Obituary: Patsy Jean Clemons Reece, 83, of McCaskill

Mrs. Patsy Jean Clemons Reece, age 83, of McCaskill, Ark., passed away Dec. 25, 2020, in Little Rock, Ark. Patsy was born in Hopeville, Ark., to Barney and Lorene Hutchens Clemons. She was an active member of Bruce Memorial United Methodist Church, Blevins, Ark., where she served as teacher and Church Treasurer for many years. Patsy was salutatorian for the Thornton High School Class of 1955. After high school she attended Draughon’s Business School and was a secretary for a number of years. After she and Lamar relocated from Little Rock to Blevins, where Lamar was superintendent of schools, she began her college career at Henderson State University. She earned her master’s degree in elementary education and loved teaching children. During her teaching career she taught at several schools in the Little Rock area and at Blevins. After retirement she continued as a substitute at Blevins.

Patsy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 46 years, Clyde Lamar Reece; a step-daughter, Vicki Elam; an infant sister Wanda Marie Clemons; an infant brother, Jerry Donald Clemons; double first cousins, Martha Ann (Mott) Johnson and Ralph Clemons.

She is survived by: a step-granddaughter, Shana Elam, Albuquerque, N.M.; one sister, Helen Plyler, Spring Hill, Ark.; three brothers, Buddy Clemons and Betty, Antoine, Ark., Wesley Clemons and Carlene, Hope, Ark., Buck Clemons, McCaskill, Ark.; Double first cousin, Larkin Clemons and Linda, Gilmer, Texas.; and many nieces and nephews she loved dearly.

She also held a special place in her heart for Mike and Shannon Parker and their children, Wyatt and Kansas. She especially enjoyed Mike’s fish! She also loved her dear friends Bobby and Jackie Taylor who were always there for her.

If Patsy were here today and able to speak, she would urgently encourage us to receive the Lord Jesus Christ as our personal Savior if we have not done so and serve the Lord with gladness. While we live, we live to please the Lord. And when we die, we go to be with the Lord. So, in life and in death we belong to the Lord. Romans 14:8

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Brazzel/Oakcrest Chapel with Bro. Joe Miller officiating. Burial to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Hope, Ark. Family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until service time. Social distancing and masks will be required by the Family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com

Memorials may be made to Bruce Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 95, Blevins, AR 71825-0095

