Obituary: Mary Frances Holt, 81, of Nashville

Mary Frances was born in Nashville, Ark., Sept. 12, 1939, and died Dec. 6, 2020.

She was the daughter of Granville and Laura Tolleson Sharp.

Mary became a Christian in 1955 when Milton Peebles, minister, baptized her in Briar Creek during a gospel meeting at the Nathan Church of Christ.

After graduating from Nashville High School in 1957, Mary moved to Dallas, Texas, where she was employed by Sears Roebuck & Company.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Edward “Bill” Murry Holt; two brothers, James R. Sharp and Ralph Brewer; two sisters, Marie Fryer, and Mary Jo Reed.

Mary married Edward Murry Holt on Aug. 3rd, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. She is the mother of two sons, James Edward Holt and wife Kristi of Kaufman, Texas; and John Alan Holt of Grand Prairie, Texas. She has a granddaughter, Evelyn Loren Holt, and three sisters Martha Rose Taylor and husband Bill of Nashville, Ark., Carolyn Green of Henderson, Texas, and Inez Sanders of El Reno, Okla.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, Dec. 12, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, with burial to follow in Corinth Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

