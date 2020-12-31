Obituary: Marilyn Sue Tollett Bradley, 83, of Hot Springs

Marilyn Sue Tollett Bradley, age 83, died at her home in Hot Springs on Dec 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Marilyn was born on Dec. 18, 1937, in Nashville Ark. She was the oldest of three children born to Lewis “Beef” and Frances Tollett. She attended Nashville schools for her early education and graduated as an honor student in 1955. She was involved in many activities. She was the Drum Major in the Scrapper Band, earned her Scrapper Letter in Basketball, was Homecoming Queen in 1954 and received many student awards. After leaving Nashville High School in 1955, she attended Harding University for one year before transferring to Henderson State University in the fall of 1957. In December of 1957 she became engaged to her high school sweetheart, Lester Bradley Jr. and they were married on Jan. 26, 1958. She then moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico, and completed her teaching degree at New Mexico State University in Jan. 1959. She then taught in the El Paso, Texas, school district for 30 years before retiring.

In 1995 she and Lester moved back to Nashville and settled into their retirement. They spent several years working on their new home which was built in 1903 and is one of Nashville’s historic houses. One of their greatest joys was when two of their beloved grandchildren came to live with them and continued the Bradley Scrapper tradition when both graduated from Nashville High School. Marilyn was preceded in death by both of her parents, and her loving brother, Paul Tollett.

She is survived by her dedicated and loving husband of 62 years, Lester Bradley. She is also survived by her two children: son Greg Bradley (Carolyn) of San Antonio, Texas, daughter Lisa Bradley of Hot Springs, Ark. She had four grandchildren who meant the world to her: Nathan Smith (Aerii) of Cheyenne, Wyo., Leanna Bradley of Colorado Springs, Colo., Joshua Bradley of Hot Springs, and John Quinonez of Hot Springs; and two great-grandchildren, Parker and Ardis Smith of Cheyenne, Wyo. She is also survived by her brother David (Judy) Tollett, of Berryville, Va. Marilyn also leaves behind her sisters-in-law Denna Tollett of Nashville, and Judy Johnson of Little Rock, along with a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marilyn was a dedicated Christian who spent many years teaching small children about the Gospel of Jesus Christ. When she died peacefully in her sleep on Christmas Day with her family gathered around her it was the completion of a life well lived and secure in the belief that an even better life was waiting for her on the other side.

Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. Bro. Michael Howard will conduct the private service for the family with a memorial service for Marilyn to be held at a future date when the Pandemic is under control.

