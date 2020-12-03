Obituary: Kenneth ‘Tubby’ Teeter, 89, of Delight

Kenneth (Tubby) Teeter, age 89, went to be with the Lord Nov. 29, 2020, in Little Rock, Ark.

He was born on Sept. 9, 1931, in Linn Grove, Ind., the son of the late Ralph and Mildred Stuckey Teeter.

He was a member of the Delight Cross Roads Assembly of God where he served as a deacon. Mr. Teeter served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Etta Easley Teeter.

Survivors include: two sons, Sheldon Teeter and wife Karen of Murfreesboro, Ark., and Chris (Tub) Teeter and wife Debra of Delight, Ark.; one granddaughter, one great grandson of South Carolina, three sisters, two brothers from Indiana.

Cremation services are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

