Obituary: Kenneth Dean Young, 67, of Nashville

Kenneth Dean Young, age 67, of Nashville, Arkansas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He was born October 12, 1953 in Lockney, Texas the son of the late Marshall and Violet Brumley Young.

Mr. Young was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nashville where he served on many different committees. He was an avid golfer and was instrumental in starting the Howard County Children’s Center benefit golf tournament along with a small group of friends. Their first goal was to reach $1,000 and has grown to raise over $30,000 today. Kenneth served on many boards throughout the years which included the Howard Memorial Hospital Board, Howard County Children’s Center Board, and also the Nashville Chamber of Commerce. Kenneth was a very talented and enjoyed building and creating items for people.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter Maddie Young, one brother Willie Young and two sisters Kathy Cowling and Mae Queen.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years Deb Young of Nashville, AR; one son Blake Young and wife Kacey of Harrison, AR; one daughter Allison Couch and husband Brandy of Nashville, AR; three grandchildren Ava Jayne Young, Jacob Dean Young, and Colton Dean Couch; two brothers Marshall Young and wife Barbara of Nashville, AR, and Jimmy Young and wife Margie of Jonesboro, AR; two sisters Sharon Henderson and husband Delmar of Nashville, AR, and Patricia Fairchild and husband Blake of Hot Springs, Arkansas, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.



Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M., Friday, December 4, at First Baptist Church, with Bro. Kevin Sartin and Blake Young officiating, burial will follow in Center Point Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home Nashville.

Memorials may be made to the Howard County Children’s Center, 1577 Hwy. 371 W. Nashville, AR. 71852 or First Baptist Church Maintenance Fund, P.O. Box 339, Nashville, AR. 71852



