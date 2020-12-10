Obituary: Joyce M. Andrew Brantley, 77, of Delight

Joyce Marie Andrews Brantley, age 77 of Delight, Ark., passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Nashville. She was born in Prescott on Jan. 28, 1943, to the late Kyle and Dessie Stuart Andrews.

Joyce was an avid animal lover. She loved farming, hunting, fishing and knitting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lee Brantley; a grandson, Lawrence Kyle Thomas “KT” Brantley; three brothers, Cecil Andrews, Carl Andrews and Kyle Andrews, Jr.; and a sister, Linda Lou Andrews.

Survivors include: three sons, James Lee Brantley and wife Loretta, Kyle Martin Brantley and wife Deborah, and Chuck Thomas Brantley and wife Shawntal; two daughters, Patty Woodruff and husband Michael and Georgia Rhodes and husband Stanley; a brother, Joe Andrews and wife Melissa; three sisters, Betty Steele, Grace Davidson and husband Walter and Susie O’Neal and husband Jerry Don; six grandsons Johnathan Lee, Cruise Brantley, Remington Brantley, Chase Brantley, Creed Brantley and C.J. Couch; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Bowen Cemetery with Bro. Neil Ridling officiating under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

