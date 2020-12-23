Obituary: Jeanette Maxine Morris Tallant, 68, of Horatio

Jeanette Maxine Morris Tallant, 68, of Horatio, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 ,in Hot Springs.

She was born Aug. 25, 195, in Nashville, the daughter of the late Grady and Sibyl Wakley Morris.

She was a member of Old Center Holiness Church for many years.

She was preceded in death by a brother, James Morris, and a sister, Linda Davis.

Survivors include: her husband of 47 years, Garland Tallant; three brothers and three sisters, Wesley (Hank) and Jodie Morris, Helen and Richard Todd of Little Rock, Gayla and Donnie Williamson of Wilmer, Ala., Warren and Robin Morris of Soldotna, Alaska, Judy Morris Seals of Lincoln, Butch and Olena Morris of Umpire.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wes Wakley and Rev. Donnie Williamson officiating. Burial followed at the Bethel Cemetery in Umpire under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the funeral home.

Contributions to Bethel Cemetery P.O. Box 25, Umpire, AR 71971 ATTN: of Jean Faukner or Old Center Holiness Church. ATTN: Patricia Lipsey 1231 Central Road Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

