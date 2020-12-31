Obituary: Gloria Dallas, 80, of Nashville

Gloria Dallas, age 80, of Nashville, Ark., went to her Eternal Home on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, with her family around her. She was born Nov. 5, 1940, in Nathan, Ark., to the late Ridgell and Denver Green Westfall. Gloria was a retired shoe store manger for Weyerhaeuser Company. She had also worked for Beverly Health Care, her last job of over 13 years was with Nashville Funeral Home, where she has been truly missed.

She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, attending Chapel Hill at the time of her death. She was a wonderful homemaker, loved cooking for her entire family, having family gatherings, and talking on the telephone with her friends. To sum it up Gloria enjoyed life to its fullest. She was a true Christian woman.

Preceding her in death were her parents and a son-in-law, Paul Tollett,

She leaves behind her best friend and the love of her life for over 33 years, Joe Dallas of Nashville.

Also, her loving children that she dearly cherished: Ranay Floyd and wife Deb of Murfreesboro, Kathy and husband Steve Linville of Nashville, Dena Tollett of Nashville, Scott and wife Lori Floyd of Nashville; stepchildren David Dallas and wife Joan of Mont Claire Va., and Gay and husband Ronnie Knight of Little Rock, Ark.; her siblings, Tina and husband Bobby Jack McAlister of Mineral Springs, Wilton and wife Peggy Westfall of Nashville, Ricky and wife Ann Westfall of Nashville; nine grandsons and five granddaughters, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; as well as a large host of family and friends.

Graveside services will be Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Academy Cemetery with Joseph Floyd and Wesley Stone officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to the Arkansas Lion’s Eye Bank, 4301 W Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205. Everyone must wear a face mask or social distance according to the Covid- 19 rules.

Like this: Like Loading...