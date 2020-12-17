Obituary: Edwin Dale Carlyle, Jr., 66, of Nashville

Edwin Dale Carlyle, Jr. of Nashville went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was 66 years of age.

“Mr. Ed” was born on March 27, 1954 in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Edwin Dale Carlyle, Sr., and Veronica (Roni) Carlyle.

He loved to hunt and fish, watch cooking shows, shop at flea markets, and take numerous trips to Wal-Mart. He thoroughly enjoyed playing card games and participating in joker night at his church. His favorite hobby was building birdhouses like his dad. Being Papa to his grandsons was one of his greatest gifts.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Judy Carlyle of Nashville, daughter Allison Reckman (husband Jeff) of Rogers Ark., son Jarred Carlyle of Dallas, Texas, two grandsons, Hayes and Tate Reckman; his mother, Veronica (Roni) Carlyle of Bossier City, La.; two brothers, John Carlyle of Tyler, Texas, Joe Carlyle of Bossier City, La.; two sisters, Cathy Lape of Bossier City, La., Karen Matthews of Plain Dealing, La., and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews and a very close friend/brother, Lyle Cooley. Mr. Carlyle is preceded in death by his father, Edwin Dale Carlyle Sr.

A celebration of his life is planned for the summer. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

