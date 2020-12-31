Obituary: Doris Ann Cook Hairston, 81, of Mineral Springs

Doris Ann (Cook) Hairston, 81, of, Mineral Springs Arkansas, passed away, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.

She was born Sept. 19, 1939, in Mineral Springs to the late William Preston and Emma Charleston Cook.

Doris was retired from Red River Army Depot.

She had a very outgoing personality and loved spending time with her many friends and family. She enjoyed painting, crafts and cooking.

Preceding Doris in death were her parents, William Preston and Emma Cook, 2 sisters, Ruby Fatherree and Velma Trichell, and 4 brothers, Archie Cook, Donald Cook, Glen Cook, and Charlie Cook.

She is survived by her husband of over 25 years, Cecil Hairston; son Robert Harwell, son Carl Harwell and his wife Shirl, son Mike Kosares and his wife Melinda; grandsons Craig and Alex Harwell and a large host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

A viewing is scheduled for Sunday Dec. 27, 2020, evening from 6-8 p.m. at Latimer Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be Monday, Dec. 28, at 12:00 p.m. at Bluff Springs Cemetery with Gary Funderburk officiating. Arrangements by Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

