Obituary: Dennis Wayne Bell, 58, of Nashville

Dennis Wayne Bell, age 58 of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Dece. 4, 2020, at his home. He was born on Nov. 17, 1962 in Nashville to Linda McAllister Bell and the late Wayne Bell.

Dennis enjoyed his assortments of rocks, coins and stamps and loved to collect them.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Bell.

Survivors include: his mother, Linda Bell; his sister, Holly O’Donnell and husband Scott; two nieces, Heather Cox and husband Shaun, and Lindsey O’Donnell, as well as other family and friends.

Calling hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, in Restland Memorial Park under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

