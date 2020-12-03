Obituary: Delma Evelyn Propps Stuart, 95, of Nashville

Delma Evelyn Propps Stuart, age 95 of Nashville, Ark., died on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Ark.

She was born May 24, 1925, in Bingen, Ark., the daughter of the late Glen and Delma Bright Crowell.

Evelyn was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husbands Joe Propps and Monroe Stuart; one son, Mark Propps; one grandson, Richard Hughes Jr; and one sister Norine Bryant.

Survivors include: one son, Phil Propps and wife Diane ; one daughter, Cathy Jordan and husband Jeff; a daughter-in-law Debbie Propps; five grandchildren, Beth Turbeville (Scott), Jeffery Jordan, Aaran Propps (Kayla), John Harless (Jenna), Daniel Harless (Brittany); 12 great-grandchildren, Mason Turbeville, Chloe Turbeville, Cohen Jordan, Corbyn Jordan, Austin Propps, Haley Propps, Maddie Propps, Cassi Harless, Derek Harless, Hailey Harless, Bryce Harless, and Brayley Harless.

A private family graveside will be held at Bingen-Ozan Cemetery at Bingen, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

