Obituary: Clifton Carl Rogers, 55, of Nashville

Clifton Carl Rogers, 55, of Nashville, Ark., died on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born Oct. 19, 1965, in Des Plains, Illinois, the son of the late Clifton Carnell and Betty Onley Rogers.

Mr. Rogers was a member of the Blue Bayou Church of Christ. During his career he worked as a lead at the Briar Plant for 20 years, and most recently was a truck driver.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Truman and Katherine Onley, and Clifton Sr. and Addie Belle Rogers.

Survivors include: his wife of 25 years, D’Ann Rogers of Nashville, Ark.; two sons, Jarrett Rogers and wife Anna of Nashville, Ark., and Justin White and wife Lindsey of Farmington, Ark.; a daughter, Heather Branson and husband Aaron of Newburgh, Ind.; a brother, Tim Rogers and wife Chaughn of Hot Springs, Ark.; four grandchildren, Collins White, Halle Lynne White, Cohen Jordan, and Corbyn Jordan.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville with Michael Howard officiating.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

