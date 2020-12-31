Obituary: Charlotte Ann Branch Parmenter, 74, formerly of Murfreesboro

Charlotte Ann Branch Parmenter, 74, of Fort Smith, formerly of Murfreesboro, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Elaine House Branch.

She was a retired RN and was a Methodist.

She was preceded in death by her step-mother, Lois White Branch.

Survivors include: her husband, Curtis Ray Parmenter Sr. of Fort Smith; daughters Donna Harwell and husband Jerry, Dana Millward, Cindy Newton and husband Doug, Christy Fike and husband Jason, all of Nashville; Vedda Casados and husband Rafael of Westville, Ark., Virginia Ann Parmenter of Amarillo, Texas, LaDonna Swake and husband Blue of Westville, Cheyenne Parmenter of Van Buren; sons Kevin Adamson and wife Amanda of Chickasha, Okla., Chris Howard of Mineral Springs, Ray Parmenter and wife Susie of Fort Smith, Kenny Parmenter and wife Megan of Westville and Eric Parmenter of Van Buren; one brother, Harry Branch and wife Beryl of Murfreesboro; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Murfreesboro Cemetery under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.

