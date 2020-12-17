Obituary: Blanche Crow, 96, of Daisy

Blanche Crow, 96, of Daisy, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

She was born Jan. 23, 1924, in Daisy, the daughter of the late Charlie A. Tedder and Annie Florence Shannon Tedder.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Astor Crow; her sister, Erma Jones; and her brothers, Herbert Tedder and Edgar Tedder.

Survivors include: two sons, Kenneth Crow of Daisy and John Crow of Benton; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in the Mount Joy Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Raymond Dees officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday, 4-6 p.m. at Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Burial will be in the Mount Joy Cemetery.

