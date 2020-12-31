Obituary: Billy Hill Garney, 86, of Nashville

Billy Hill Garney, age 86, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Nashville. He was born Jan. 24, 1934, to the late Reeder Hill Garney and Beuna Clark Tollett Garney.

Bill was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Nashville. He was the feed mill manager for Mountaire and later for Pilgrim’s Pride in Nashville, where he retired from in 1999. Bill loved deer hunting, gardening, farming and being outdoors.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Pauline O’Bryant Garney; a sister Louise Tollett Hodge; two brothers Elton Tollett and David Earl Tollett and a great-grandson.

Survivors include: three sons, Pat O’Bryant and wife Sue of Bryant; Max O’Bryant and wife Susan of Hope; Billy Bob Garney of Nashville and his grandson Kolton Connor Springer; a daughter, Kim Raulerson and husband Danny of Mineral Springs; a brother Tommy Garney and wife Shirley of Nashville; six grandchildren Mandy Trevillion and husband Chad, Nell Sillivan and husband Richard, John Sparks and wife Gwen, Jessica Naramore and husband Jamie, Bradley O’Bryant and John Raulerson; 12 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Antioch Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

