Obituary: Barbara J. Brown, 77, of Nashville

Barbara J. Brown, 77, of Nashville, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her home in Nashville.

She was born July 12, 1943, in Nashville, the daughter of the late Forrest and Inell Newell Blaine.

She was a member of the Unity Missionary Baptist Church, and a housekeeper supervisor for Wadley Hospital for many years.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Freddie and Thomas Blaine.

Survivors include: two sons Dennis Qualls of Nashville, and Michael Qualls of Texarkana, Texas; a sister, Shirley Reel of Nashville; also grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec,. 4, at Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville with Bro. Brent Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Unity Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

