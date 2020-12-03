Nashville Christmas parade Dec. 12 to have different look

By Louie Graves

News-Leader staff

The decorated “floats” will not move, and parade watchers in vehicles will drive past in Nashville’s annual Christmas Parade of 2020.

The decorated vehicles will drive past stationary decorated floats in the city park for a reverse parade on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Starting time of the drive-through will be at 5:30 p.m., and the floats are asked to be set up and ready by 5 p.m.

Parade-goers are invited to decorate their vehicles. Cars will be given ballots to vote for their favorite float. While the vehicles pass the floats, persons associated with the floats will vote on their favorite decorated car, truck, motorcycle or tractor. Santa is expected to make his appearance.

Prizes for the stationary floats are $250 first place, $150 second place, and $100 for third. One vehicle prize will be awarded — a $50 gift card. Winners will be announced by the chamber on the following Monday and also in that week’s issue of the News-Leader.

Individual floats, or booths, will not throw candy as in the past, but goody bags of candy will be given to each vehicle as it passes the end of the parade.

The chamber will again conduct a Christmas Bucks project with prizes offered from participating businesses.

Christmas events

The reverse parade isn’t the only Nashville Christmas event.

City crews will put up downtown trees on Wednesday, Dec. 2

Only 50 trees will be placed on lightpoles, according to chamber manager Mike Reese.

The trees are $35 each, and the buyer must decorate and remove decorations after Christmas. Call 845-7405 to order a tree. Each tree will have access to an electrical outlet on the lightpole.

The popular Christmas Buck$ promotion will begin with a drawing on Friday, Dec. 4. There will be three weekly drawings for $100 Christmas Buck$ cards.

Winners will redeem their prize at the participating Chamber merchant where they registered.

They will have one week to go to the merchant and make their purchase up to $100 at the participating merchant. The Chamber will give the merchant the $100 for the purchase.

