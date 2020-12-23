HMH Foundation raising funds for child therapy center

Howard Memorial Hospital Foundation is seeking pledges and donations for an off-campus Pediatric Therapy Center.

The foundation’s goal is $10,000 to purchase equipment for the center which will be located at 1315 S. Fourth St., Nashville, a building which was previously home to a physical fitness business.

According to a solicitation letter, the center will offer specialized care and activities designed to improve a child’s physical coordination as well as language skills. “The center will provide a kid-friendly space and equipment specifically designed for them in a separate location from the adult therapy patients to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.”

The center will assist children with special needs due to autism, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, Down syndrome, Erb’s palsy and muscular dystrophies.

Donations and pledges may be made to the HMH Foundation, 130 Medical Circle, Nashville, AR 71852. The purpose of the foundation is to raise funds for hospital projects.

Work has already underway on the center’s site.

Like this: Like Loading...