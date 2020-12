The annual Dierks Christmas Parade will go on as planned on Monday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.

All businesses, churches, fire departments, civil groups, or school groups are all invited to participate.

Anyone interested in putting a float in the parade, are asked to contact Stacy Janes (870-784-3043), Lindsey Pitchford (870-784-1796) or Jaron Tipton (870-584-6325

