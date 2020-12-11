Blue Darter Heritage Campaign to honor Lockesburg’s past

The UA Cossatot Foundation has recently begun a new fundraising campaign called the Blue Darter Heritage Campaign.

The Blue Darter Heritage Campaign has been established to create revenue to complete renovations to UA Cossatot’s Lockesburg campus. Donations received from this campaign will go towards the Blue Darter Museum, the Blue Darter Community Room, classroom technology and furnishings for the former Lockesburg Middle School, the Bank of Lockesburg Gymnasium, as well as athletic support and scholarships for UA Cossatot students.

UA Cossatot Chancellor, Dr. Steve Cole said, “Since UA Cossatot obtained the old Lockesburg High School campus we have invested over $1,000,000 in its renovation and now we have the opportunity to essentially finish it up. That is why we have now established the Blue Darter Heritage Campaign.”

Cole said that the campaign gives businesses and individuals “a great way to honor Lockesburg’s past” by not only offering naming opportunities for buildings and rooms on campus, but also to allow for donors to purchase pavers with loved ones names on them to help provide another way to preserve the past.

“Another cool part of this campaign is that 20 percent of all proceeds will go into a scholarship fund that is for students who reside in the 71846 Lockesburg zip code,” Cole said.

Naming opportunities exist for donors wanting to leave a heritage in the name of a family member, businesses, or in their name. Current Lockesburg naming opportunities include brick sidewalk pavers, classrooms, museum, meeting room, and the middle school exterior building.

For more information about the Blue Darter Heritage Campaign, visit www.cccua.edu/bluedarter. For any questions or to schedule a tour, contact UA Cossatot Foundation Director, Dustin Roberts at 870-584-1172 or droberts@cccua.edu

