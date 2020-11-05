Stand Up for America this Saturday; admission $1

The Nashville Chamber of Commerce’s Stand Up for America celebration will feature the award-winning Zac Dunlap Band Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Nashville City Park.

The concert was originally planned as part of the Chamber’s July 4 celebration but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Admission is $1. Children five years old and under will be admitted free.

Activities at the park will begin with a corn hole tournament from 12 noon until 4 p.m. There is a $20 per team entry fee and 50 percent payback.

Zac Dunlap’s performing students will open the show at 4 p.m., followed by the Chillbillies from Shreveport at 5 p.m.

The Zac Dunlap Band will perform from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and will play country and pop music.

The band appeared at the 2019 Stand Up for America event.

Like this: Like Loading...