Special shirts, meal, auction planned for local ASP trooper

Area residents are rallying behind a local Arkansas State Trooper who was recently diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Trooper Mason Glasgow, 33, of Dierks will be the beneficiary of a two-part fund-raising campaign. Special T-shirts in Glasgow’s honor are being sold right now. The shirts have a hashtag of #Masonsmuscles and are $20 dollars each for youth through adult extra large sizes; adult 2x and 3xl sizes are $23 dollars each and larger shirts may also be ordered at a cost of $25 dollars each.

To place a shirt order, text Lesley Simmons at (870) 557-1936 or Lindsey Stokes at (870) 557-1913. Payment is available through Paypal, cash or check. Dec. 15 is the deadline to order a shirt.

The second portion of the fundraising effort for Glasgow will be a dinner and auction Saturday, Jan. 9 at the Mountain View Baptist Church and Umpire Fire Department, both located on U.S. Highway 278 South of Umpire. The dinner will start at 5:00 followed by the auction at 6:00. Organizers said they are working on special guests for the event which may include Arkansas Razorback football players.

Donations are needed for the auction and more information can be obtained by calling either of the two phone numbers listed above.

For more information about the event, there is a Facebook page called “Mason Glasgow Benefit and Auction.” There has also been a benefit account set up at all First State Bank branches.

ALS is a progressive disease, which means it gets worse over time and it affects nerves in the brain and spinal cord that control muscles.

