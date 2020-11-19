Ridgeway church to host 21st free Thanksgiving meal Nov. 26

For the 21st year, Ridgeway Baptist Church in Nashville will host its community Thanksgiving Day dinner and the public is welcome.

The meal will be served 11-1 by church members in the activities building of the church which is located on the corner of Peachtree and Hearn Streets. The pastor is Bro. Alan Cook.

The meal is free. Due to Covid 19 concerns the meal will be available as dine-in or take-out. No reservations are required. Meals may be scheduled to be delivered to shut-ins by calling Larry Elrod, 845-8814.

The dinner began 20 years ago as a service project in Nashville for persons who were alone on Thanksgiving. Singles and families are welcome. Covid 19 guidelines will be in place.

