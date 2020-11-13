Obituary: William ‘Troy’ Reed, 94, of Illinois

William “Troy” Reed, age 94, a resident of Wheaton, Ill., passed away Oct. 31, 2020, at home. He was born Jan. 21, 1926 in Nashville, Ark., to William A. and Frances Reed.

Troy proudly served in the US Army from 1944 to 1946. He fought in Central Europe during WWII in the 71st Infantry Division, 5th Infantry Regiment. After the war he worked for International Harvester as a Systems Analyst for more than 30 years.

He is survived by: his three children, Peggy (Tom) Lyons of Carol Stream, Ill., Bill (Rachel) Reed of Rainbow City, Ala., and Don (Alex) Reed of Crystal Lake, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Reed (Jess), Claire (Rick), Bess, Troy, Kyle (Erica), Taylor and Christian; six great-grandchildren, Harrison, Bo, Lily, Wren, Sienna & Kelly; and many nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, who died in 2014, and Troy’s three brothers: Tom (Lucille), Alfred and Reuben (Jo Jo).

A private funeral service was held on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home in Wheaton, IL. https://youtu.be/bJWw9u_oWRU. Interment with military honors will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Ill.

Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.

