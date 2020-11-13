Obituary: Theresa D. Thomas Humphry, 63, of Delight

Theresa Danean Thomas Humphry, age 63, of Delight, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. She was born Sept. 4, 1957 in Nashville, Ark., the daughter of the late Brooks and Wilma Poole Thomas.

Theresa was a member of the Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Pisgah. She was a loan officer at Elk Horn Bank in Arkadelphia for a time. From 2004 to 2008 she worked in the Circuit Clerk’s office. Later from 2010 to 2012 she served as the 911 coordinator. She was known to many as Nature Nanny in the Murfreesboro Diamond.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers Marc Thomas and Boyd Thomas.

Survivors include: her husband Richard Humphry; three sons, Josh Humphry and wife Tonya, Jake Humphry, Jeramy Humphry and wife Lacy; her daughter, Nikkie McLelland and her special friend Kaleb Humphry; her brother, Zane Thomas and wife Josie; two sisters, Ramona Sullivan and husband Jimmy Don, Dawanda Schwope and husband Ronald; her grandchildren Camryn Humphry, Cole Butler, Austin Miller, Kelsie Lynch, Kyler McLelland, Karter McLelland, Korbin McLelland, Jayce Humphry, Blaine Humphry, Tara Ridling, Tristan Humphry, two great-grandchildren Miles Lynch and Mattie Lynch; as well as a host of other friends and family.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 ,at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Murfreesboro with Brent Alexander officiating. Internment will follow in the Delight Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

