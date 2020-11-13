Obituary: Ronald W. Cox, 65, of Murfreesboro

Ronald W. Cox, 65, of Murfreesboro, Ark., died on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Ark. He was born May 18, 1955 in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late Bernis and Carmen Nutt Cox.

Mr. Cox was a member of the First Christian Church and was a logger for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Linzy Cox of Murfreesboro, Ark.; two daughters Sabrina Williams and husband Jim of Murfreesboro, Ark., Michelle Cox of Cleveland, Ohio; one brother Jerry B. Cox of Murfreesboro, Ark.; one granddaughter Loryn Elizabeth Williams of Murfreesboro, Ark.; as well as a number of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Roy Cemetery, with Bro. Brian Doyle and Randy Posey officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

