Obituary: Roger Gale Tolleson, 63, of Nashville

Roger Gale Tolleson was born in Nashville, Ark., on Nov. 6, 1957, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 19, 2020. He died at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, AR. His parents were Gale Tolleson and Maxine Cornish Tolleson. He was the foster son of Frank Sharp who owned Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, where Roger worked for many years after graduating from Fayetteville High School. As a student at Murfreesboro and Fayetteville High Schools, Roger was an exceptional football player and pole vaulter.

Roger took many courses related to nursing at the University of Arkansas and he completed his EMT at Northwest Community College in Rogers, Ark. He worked most of his adult life in health care as a certified nursing assistant, EMT, and ambulance driver at Springdale Memorial Hospital, and at St. Mary’s (now Mercy) Hospital in Rogers. Roger was a member of First Baptist Church in Nashville, Ark.

Roger battled diabetes for many years and for the past year-and-a-half he was a resident at the Springs of Mine Creek Nursing Home on North Main in Nashville. After contracting Covid-19 his health spiraled downward rapidly and he died because of this pandemic.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 14 years, Ruth Aline (Watson) Tolleson; two step-brothers, Dennis Joe and James Orr; and two 1st cousins, David (Buck) Rhodes and Mike Clark.

He is survived by his 1st cousins Tim Tolleson, Marsha Rhodes, Jim Rhodes, Mark Rhodes, and Cathy Hooker of Nashville; Bill Tolleson and Cheryl McGoff of Memphis, Tenn., Russell Tolleson of Texas City, Texas, and Johnny Tolleson of San Diego, Calif.

Roger Tolleson had a private family funeral at Academy Church/Biggs Chapel Cemetery in Nathan Ark., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. Bro. Kevin Sartin officiated.

Roger will be remembered for overcoming many obstacles and hardships to achieve his goal of serving others by showing Christian love, compassion, competence, and integrity during their health crises. His word was his bond and he was always willing to lend a helping hand.

