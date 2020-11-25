Obituary: Reyda Montyne (Lamb) O’Dell, 91, of Leola

Reyda Montyne (Lamb) O’Dell was born on July 2, 1929, to D. U. Lamb and Lalah (Green) Lamb in Leola (Grant County), Ark. She graduated from Leola High School, where she played on the girls’ basketball team. (Go Leopards!)

She went on to graduate from Draughon’s Business School. She later earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 1971, and then a Master’s Degree from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Mrs. O’Dell worked as a cost accountant, a substitute teacher, and, eventually, a full-time schoolteacher at Mabelvale Junior High School and later at Cloverdale Junior High School.

Reyda O’Dell was a member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church of Little Rock. Her favorite hymn was “Fill my Cup, Lord’.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Bob G. Lamb; and her husband, Jerry O’Dell.

Survivors are her daughter, Robin Ann O’Dell of Little Rock, Ark.; her son, David O’Dell and his wife, Lulu; and two grandsons, Josh and Daniel O’Dell, all of San Angelo, Texas; her brother, Bill D. Lamb of Little Rock, Ark.; her sister, Shirley Frazier of Magnet Cove, Ark.; and her sister-in-law, Tina F. Lamb of Baton Rouge, La..

Mrs. Reyda Montyne O’Dell passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. She will be laid to rest at Pinecrest Memorial Park next to her husband, Jerry O’Dell.

Like this: Like Loading...