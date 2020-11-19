Obituary: Reyda Montyne Lamb O’Dell, 81, of Little Rock

Reyda Montyne (Lamb) O’Dell, 81, of Little Rock died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

She was born on July 2, 1929 to D.U. Lamb and Lalah (Green) Lamb in Leola, Ark.

She was a cost accountant and a teacher. She was a member of the Unity Missionary Baptist Church of Little Rock.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Bob G. Lamb, and her husband Jerry O’Dell. Survivors are her daughter, Robin Ann O’Dell of Little Rock; her son, David O’Dell and his wife, Lulu; her brother, Bill D. Lamb of Little Rock; her sister, Shirley Frazier of Magnet Cove; also grandchildren.

Burial will be Pinecrest Memorial Park in Little Rock.

