Obituary: Patsy C. West, 80, of Mineral Springs

Patsy C. West, 80, of Mineral Springs died Saturday Nov. 7, 2020,.

She was born Jan. 9, 1940, in Ludowici, Ga., to the late Duvall Combs and Nellie Blackshear Combs.

She was retired from Mineral Springs School System. She was a member of the Jones Creek Baptist Church.

Preceding her in death was her first husband, Jack Bretz, and her second, husband Sherman West; a brother, Carroll Combs; a sister, Barbara Ann Combs; a stepdaughter, Tammy Adcock.

Survivors include three children, Denise Bretz of Lakeland, Fla., Dian Feezor of Jonesboro, and Jackie Fox of Mineral Springs; two brothers, Donald and Durrell Combs of Ludowici, Ga.; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

