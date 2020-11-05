Obituary: Martha Judith Parrish, 81, formerly of Nashville

Mrs. Judith Parrish, age 81, a resident of Horton, Ala., and formerly of Nashville, Ark., died on Nov. 1, 2020, on hospice at home.

Judith was born to Robert (Bob) and Martha Clingan McClure on April 3, 1939, in Bingen, Ark. She worked many years for Lane Poultry in Grannis, Ark., and finished her career as a real estate broker for Caldwell Banker in Albertville, Ala. She was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church where she played the piano. Above all, she was a loving and kind wife, mother, sister, Nana, aunt and friend to all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband of 26 years, Hollis Ponder; and a brother, Alan McClure.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Gerald Parrish; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Mark Ponder of Murfreesboro, NC, and John and Robin Ponder of Mena, AR; step-sons Doug and Stephanie Parrish of Scottsboro, AL, Jerry and Erin Parrish of Tallahasee, FL, a step-daughter, Lori and Glenn Granberry of Dothan, AL, two granddaughters and a grandson, Colby (Gary) Singleton of Mena, AR, Macy (Chris) Leggett of Beebe, AR, Chris (Jessica) of Maumelle, AR, two step-grandsons, T.J. (Paige) Bigham of De Queen, AR, Neil Granberry of Huntsville, AL, four step-granddaughters, Emma Granberry of Dothan, AL, Andolyn Parrish of Nashville, TN, Amelia and Annabelle Parrish of Scottsboro, AL, six great-grandchildren, two brothers and sisters-in-laws, Verl and Sue McClure of Nashville, AR, Robin and Kaye Lynn McClure of Beebe, AR, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside service for Mrs. Judith Parrish will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at Restland Memorial Park in Nashville, AR, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, AR, with her brother Robin McClure officiating.

