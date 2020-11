Kimberly Ann Fletcher, 55, of Murfreesboro died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

She was born Dec. 1, 1964, in Murfreesboro to the late Harry and Ann Fletcher.

She worked at the Pike County Library and the First United Methodist Church for many years.

Survivors include aunts and an uncle.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no public service, but a private famiy celebration of life will be held at a later date.

