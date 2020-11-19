Obituary: James Edward Linzy, Jr., 65, of Murfreesboro

James Edward Linzy Jr., 65, of Murfreesboro, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

He was born Aug. 12, 1955, in Memphis, Texas, the son of the late James Edward Linzy Sr. and Ida Wooten Linzy.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dailene Linzy.

Survivors include: his wife, Deborah Linzy of Murfreesboro; children James Linzy III and wife Gisela of Granbury, Texas, Jessica Linzy of Granbury, Texas, Keri Labbe of Mansfield, Texas, Keli Heath and husband Steven of Mansfield, Texas; two brothers Jay Linzy and wife Natalie of Paron, Ark., and Anthony Linzy and wife Debbie of Burleson, Texas; a sister Diane Gerstner of Dallas, Texas; also grandchildren.

Visitation was 3-5p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Roy Cemetery, with his sister Diane Gerstner officiating. Arrangements by Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

