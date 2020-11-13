Obituary: Gloria ‘GG” Merrick of McCaskill

Gloria Merrick (“GG”) arrived into this world as a bundle of joy to Fred Merrick and Ziporah Essilee Watts Merrick at home in McCaskill, Ark., on April 3, 1951. She was the 7th child of nine children. She was always smart, gifted, and inquisitive.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents: Fred and Ziporah Merrick, and her siblings Elmer Merrick (Margie), Charles Merrick (Hattie), Shirley Jenkins Merrick, and a very special loving nephew, Jerrold Durand Merrick.

She cherished her surviving siblings: Faye Wilburn (RL), Connie Sergeant (Percy), Louise White (Joe), James Merrick (Patsy), and Sadie Mitchell, “Baby Boss” (Benard).

Gloria leaves a loving legacy with three, beautiful, adopted daughters: Candice Faye Merrick, Lavette LaShan Renea Merrick, and Ebony Nicole Merrick. She cherished her adorable grandchildren, Chloe Krstalynn Imani Bishop, who lived with her, Isaiah Amir White, Kaleb Armani Pugh, Shakira Alize Harris, and LaCorius Kevon Earley.

Visitation 10 a.m. Saturday prior the service. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 14, 2020, Haynes Chapel Baptist Church 300 Ar- 32 Hope AR. 781801

The service will be streamed VIA Facebook on the Carrigan Memorial Facebook page. Also, full obit and The guest registry is at http://www.carriganmemorial.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Carrigan Memorial Funeral Services, Hot Springs.

