Obituary: Gerald David Nutt, 77, of Mineral Springs

Gerald David Nutt, 77, of Mineral Springs died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Nashville.

He was born March 4, 1943, in Memphis, Tenn., to the late Lester David Nutt and Mamie Jarrett Nutt.

Gerald started Southern Pine Framing Supply in Mineral Springs in 1976., and had been a cattleman. He served two terms on the Howard County Quorum Court.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Leta Boswell, and Henrietta Norwood.

Survivors include: his children, Geraldene Goins and husband Randy of Miami, Okla., Sheila Le Blanc and husband Steve of Gainesville, Fla., and Aimee Sutton and husband Jimmy of Amity; two sisters, Simmie Farnsworth and Rita Rector, both of Mineral Springs; also grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Cemetery west of Mineral Springs with John Carver officiating. Immediately after the services the family will receive friends at the Mineral Springs United Methodist Church for a meal. Wear a mask or social distance at the cemetery.

Arrangements by Nashville Funeral Home.

Like this: Like Loading...