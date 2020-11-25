Obituary: Gene Earl Jester, 79, McCaskill

Gene Earl Jester, age 79, of McCaskill, Ark., went to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in McCaskill with his family by his side. He was born Dec. 26, 1940, in McCaskill to the late Earl T. Jester and Clara Bell Hile Jester.

Gene was a retired public-school educator having worked in several area schools during his career. His most cherished accomplishment was being a Church of Christ Minister for over 60 years, in southwest Arkansas, teaching Vacation Bible School, serving the Lord, and doing his Sunday morning radio sermons. He loved his little farm raising cattle, making a huge garden, and sharing it with his neighbors. Watching sports especially basketball games. He dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Gene just loved people, visiting, and spreading the word of God to them.

His survivors include: his best friend and love of his life for over 58 years, Lucretia Jester of McCaskill; his son, Tim (Annette) Jester of Anchorage, Ak.; a daughter, Margaret (Scott) Weiss of Southlake, Texas, and a daughter, Julie (Tony) Chesshir of Nashville; three sisters, Brenda (John) Ross, Amanda Jester, Debbie (Larry) Fox all of McCaskill. Also, 10 grandchildren, Jonathan (Michelle) Jester of Chesapeake, Va., Asa, Eva, and Zena Marley Jester of Anchorage, Ak., Amanda Weiss of New York, N.Y., Emily and Adam Weiss of Southlake, Texas, Braden Rather of McCaskill, Peyton and Alyssa Rather of Little Rock; two great-grandchildren, Cooper Weiss of Southlake, Texas, and Eleanor Jester of Chesapeake, Va., as well as a large host of other family and friends. Also, a family friend and physician, Dr. Alan Fox.

Graveside services will be Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Harris Cemetery with James Hastings officiating. Viewing will be Friday morning from 9-12 a.m. at Nashville Funeral Home. Face coverings and social distancing must be followed due to Covid-19 regulations.

