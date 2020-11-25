Obituary: Elmer ‘Gene’ Morris, 72, of Mineral Springs

Elmer ‘Gene’ Morris, 72, of Mineral Springs, formerly of Evansville, Ind., left us to join his parents in Heaven on Nov. 17, 2020.

He had served as an officer of the Mineral Springs Police Dept., and was also a member of the MS Volunteer Fire Dept. He was also Mineral Springs Water Superintendent for many years. He was a member of the New Shiloh Baptist Church in Mineral Springs. His hobbies were mechanic, carpenter, and musician. He a wonderful, loyal friend to have, and was loved by many. Elmer had a heart of gold. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps in the Vietnam era.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charleen; his parents, Bert and Birdie Morris; brothers Lawrence B. Morris, Guy Morris and Charles M. Morris.

Survivors include: three sons, Jeremey (Amanda) Morris, Stephen Peckenpaugh of Kentucky, and Larry Morris, of Evansville, Ind.; a brother, George Morris of Illinois; two sisters, Ruth Pate and Susie (Jim) Rose, both of Evansville, a step-daughter, Theresa Treece of Arkansas; also six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m,. at New Shiloh Baptist Church west of Mineral Springs on State Highway 27.

