Obituary: Edward Dale Henderson, 72, of Mineral Springs

Edward Dale Henderson, age 72, of Mineral Springs, Ark., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in his home. He was born Feb. 29, 1948 to the late William Delmar Henderson and Dessie Mae Taylor Henderson in Nashville.

Ed was a deacon at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Mineral Springs for many years. He was involved in the Howard County Youth Encampment and served as treasurer. He worked at Weyerhaeuser as a millwright and also was an electrician. Ed was a family man. He adored his family and loved to spend time with them. He was involved in organizations such as the Chain Gang in Mineral Springs, was an avid Mineral Springs Hornet fan and Arkansas Razorback fan. He also loved deer hunting.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Bob Henderson; two sisters, Jenene Coleman and Della Buck; and a special nephew Jim Buck.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ruby Dowdy Henderson; three daughters Amanda Harper and husband Tim of Coweta, Okla., Amber Raulerson and husband David of Saratoga, Alesha Taylor and husband Austin of Alexander; one son, Adam Henderson and wife Amber of Nashville; his brother, William Delmar Henderson, Jr. and wife Sharon; his grandchildren Rebekah Lovelis and husband Austin, Taylor Harper, Luke Raulerson, Alex Harper, Bailey Taylor, Brady Taylor, Silas Raulerson, Rhett Henderson, and Tate Henderson; one great-grandson Owen Lovelis; as well as a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Raulerson and Bro. Tim Harper officiating. Burial will follow in Mineral Springs Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

