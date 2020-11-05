Obituary: Dwayne Stone, 78, of Nathan

Almar Dwayne Stone, age 78 of Nathan, Ark., died on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 in Hot Springs, Ark.

He was born April 10, 1942 at Granfield near Newhope, Ark., the son of the late Melvin and Lillian Stone.

Mr. Stone was a Baptist and attended Dierks High School. He worked a few construction jobs before settling on plumbing as a career. He worked several years with John Sipes before becoming a Master Plumber and going into his own business.

He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. He had an enjoyment of wildlife, feeding squirrels and birds in feeders that he built. He enjoyed working with wood and has built stools, toy boxes, and furniture for family and friends.

His kids, grands, and great-grands were his greatest joy. He loved playing with them and picking on everyone, especially those who would pick back.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Doyle Stone.

Survivors include: his high school sweetheart of 59 years Gloria Stone; three children, Susan Goss and husband David; Steven Stone and wife Christie; and Shannan Friend and husband Jimmy, all of Nashville; grandchildren Megan Tullis and husband Brandon of Prescott, Jonathan Friend and wife Kelsey of Gurley, Ala., Seth Reeder and wife Megan of Prescott, Arl., Chance Stone and wife Taylor of Nashville, Ark., Taylor Friend and wife Bailey of Nashville, Ark.; great-grandchildren Will Reeder, Slade Tullis, Laura Brooke Reeder, Liam Friend, Easton Friend, Harlyn Tullis, Kade Friend, and Amelia Reeder; two brothers, Harold Stone and wife Rosemary of Bismarck, Ark., and Jackie Stone and wife Debbie of Dierks, Ark.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at County Line Cemetery with Bro. David Blase officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...